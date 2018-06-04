JMCSS employees attend annual health fair

JACKSON, Tenn.– West Tennessee Healthcare hosted its annual Jackson-Madison County School System Health Fair for employees Monday at the central office in west Jackson.

Health representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Lift Wellness Center and others were on hand giving out health advice and taking blood pressure levels for free. Individuals also received information on stroke awareness, heart disease and physical therapy.

“It’s very important because if we don’t know those risk factors for all of those diseases stats that we could be dealing with your family history then where not aware of what we need to do to prevent it,” said Abby Mays, of Dilatation.

Organizers said they hope to have another one later on this summer.