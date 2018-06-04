JMCSS taking donations for school uniforms

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a great time to clean out your closet and give back to those in need.

“The Jackson-Madison County School System, along with Corey’s Gifts, are coming together for a clothing drive to help support any needs for our students in the community,” community engagement coordinator Rhonda Heard said.

From June 11 through June 15, school officials are urging the community to donate new or gently used uniforms for the 2018 and 2019 school year.

“Shirts of all sizes. Black or white. Polo style. We need khaki pants, khaki shirts,” Heard said.

You can drop off your donations at the Central Office on North Parkway, Elite Dental Care, Whitehall Pre-K at Nova, Arlington Elementary or any of three Simmons Bank locations.

“During the Christmas holiday of this past year, we were able to have families adopted, and that was the biggest need. The students weren’t asking for toys or games. They were asking for uniform clothing,” Heard said.

Ultimately, school leaders say it’s not for them, but it’s for the kids.

“It helps the kids. You have kids that don’t come to school because they don’t have uniform clothing or have clean uniforms,” Heard said.

Drop-off locations and times include: