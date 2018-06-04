Joseph Elzie Stoker II

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Joseph Elzie Stoker II age 80 of Palmersville will be held on Monday, June 4th in Good Springs Cemetery near Latham at 2:00 PM with burial to follow the service. Visitation will be held on Monday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM. Joseph Elzie Stoker II died on June 1, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1938 to the late Joseph Elzie and Ivy Mae Vaughn Stoker in Dukedom. He is survived by his nephew Coyce Jones.