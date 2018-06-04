Lily M. Perry

Lily M. Perry, age 8, died Thursday May 31, 2018 in Jackson, TN. She was born in Lafayette, LA to the parents of George Perry and and Pamela Cox Uselton. She was a student at Bells Elementary School in Bells, TN and was a member of The Calvary Church in Jackson, TN.

Lily was a very vibrant, energetic, young lady who loved her church, loved animals especially horses, she loved people, and most importantly, she loved her family. She loved all Cajun Louisiana style food and her favorite, Gumbo.

She is survived by her father, George Perry of Jackson, TN her mother, Pamela Cox Uselton of Bells, TN, two brothers, Caleb Perry and Tristan Perry, and two sisters, Holly Perry and Lesley Perry.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends Tuesday, June 5, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at The Calvary Church, 235 Mozie Cut-Off Road, Jackson, TN. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at The Calvary Church with Pastor Cliff Walker Sr, officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery in Henderson, TN.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 731-668-1111

