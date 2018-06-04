Man arrested after Hardeman Co. drive-by shooting

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a drive-by shooting Thursday in Hardeman County.

Court documents say 30-year-old Christopher Yearwood was driving a Ford F-150 pickup on Highway 57 near Candlewood Lake Road Thursday afternoon when another driver attempted to pass him. Court documents say the other driver told deputies that, as he attempted to pass the truck, the driver made an obscene gesture.

The driver backed away from the truck and took a picture of the truck’s license plate, according to court documents.

When the driver attempted to pass the truck for a second time, the driver fired a shot into the passing vehicle’s back window, shattering the glass, according to court documents.

Court documents say Yearwood was taken into custody and deputies searched his truck for a gun.

Court documents say deputies found a loaded .380-caliber handgun, a Tic Tac box with marijuana inside, digital scales, a grinder with residue believed to be marijuana, and four packs of cigarillos.

Yearwood is charged with attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.