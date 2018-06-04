Mugshots : Madison County : 6/1/18 – 6/4/18 June 4, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/49Adrian Crumble Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/49Anthony Reynolds Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/49Ashley Jones Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/49Brandon Powell Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/49Brian White Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/49Chad Fletcher Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/49Charles Wheeler DUI, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 8/49Christopher Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/49Ciara Tanner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/49Clabe Brown Theft under $1000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/49Cody Elliot Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/49Darris Berry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/49Deon Conner Coercion of witness Show Caption Hide Caption 14/49Deonkeevious Cooper Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/49Desiree Jernigan Theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/49Dominique Merriweather Theft under $500, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/49Dontarrius Hurt DUI, violation of probation, driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/49Dustin Riggs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/49Ellie Emrick Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/49Erin Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/49Glen Johnson Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/49Greshia Yarbrough Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/49Jacqueline Lightfoot Simple domestic asasult Show Caption Hide Caption 24/49James Granderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/49Jaylan Tucker Disorderly conduct, resisting stop, arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 26/49Jeldon Curtis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/49Johnny Bandy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/49Karen Chadwick Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 29/49Karsten Crothers Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 30/49Kelvin Eason Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/49Marketa Kinnon Shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 32/49Marquice Holloway Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 33/49Michael Blackmon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/49Michael Stringfellow Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/49Nicole Gapen Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 36/49Pablo Filomeno Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 37/49Ray Pernell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/49Richard Butler Violation of community corrections, Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/49Robert Adams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/49Robert Payne Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 41/49Steve Connor Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/49Terrance Newsom Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 43/49Terri Dunaway Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 44/49Timothy Seagraves Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 45/49Travious Love Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 46/49Travis Cotton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 47/49Ty Allen DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 48/49Vernon Oldham Vehicle theft Show Caption Hide Caption 49/49Wayne Hollimon Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/04/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore