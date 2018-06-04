Mugshots : Madison County : 6/1/18 – 6/4/18

1/49 Adrian Crumble Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/49 Anthony Reynolds Failure to comply

3/49 Ashley Jones Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

4/49 Brandon Powell Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



5/49 Brian White Contempt of court

6/49 Chad Fletcher Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/49 Charles Wheeler DUI, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of accident

8/49 Christopher Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/49 Ciara Tanner Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/49 Clabe Brown Theft under $1000

11/49 Cody Elliot Violation of community corrections

12/49 Darris Berry Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/49 Deon Conner Coercion of witness

14/49 Deonkeevious Cooper Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/49 Desiree Jernigan Theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/49 Dominique Merriweather Theft under $500, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/49 Dontarrius Hurt DUI, violation of probation, driving on suspended license

18/49 Dustin Riggs Failure to appear

19/49 Ellie Emrick Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

20/49 Erin Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation



21/49 Glen Johnson Possession of stolen property

22/49 Greshia Yarbrough Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/49 Jacqueline Lightfoot Simple domestic asasult

24/49 James Granderson Failure to appear



25/49 Jaylan Tucker Disorderly conduct, resisting stop, arrest

26/49 Jeldon Curtis Violation of probation

27/49 Johnny Bandy Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/49 Karen Chadwick Possession of stolen property



29/49 Karsten Crothers Assault, vandalism

30/49 Kelvin Eason Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/49 Marketa Kinnon Shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear, schedule IV drug violations

32/49 Marquice Holloway Schedule VI drug violations



33/49 Michael Blackmon Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/49 Michael Stringfellow Failure to appear

35/49 Nicole Gapen Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

36/49 Pablo Filomeno Vandalism



37/49 Ray Pernell Violation of probation

38/49 Richard Butler Violation of community corrections, Failure to appear

39/49 Robert Adams Aggravated assault

40/49 Robert Payne Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



41/49 Steve Connor Aggravated domestic assault

42/49 Terrance Newsom Aggravated burglary

43/49 Terri Dunaway Shoplifting-theft of property

44/49 Timothy Seagraves Driving on revoked/suspended license



45/49 Travious Love Simple possession/casual exchange

46/49 Travis Cotton Driving on revoked/suspended license

47/49 Ty Allen DUI

48/49 Vernon Oldham Vehicle theft



49/49 Wayne Hollimon Vandalism



































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/04/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.