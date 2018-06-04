Property managers hold grand opening for new apartments in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — More apartments are now available for rent in downtown Jackson.

High Point at the Jackson Walk hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The complex opened in January.

Property manager Ashley Carmack says they added more than 120 bedrooms and already have renters.

“We are more than halfway occupancy and we’re just trying to get the word out, ‘Hey, we’re open, guys,’ and we’ve got people that are moving in every single day and making downtown great again,” Carmack said.

