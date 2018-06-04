Remaining Dry Through Midweek

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday

We’ve got sunshine today, or at least we had some! The dry weather continues here, but showers and thunderstorms off to our west in Texas and Oklahoma are causing clouds to filter in to West Tennessee skies. After a wet start to June last week, we could use a stretch of rain-free days!

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with calm winds. A bit of cloud cover should keep temperatures from getting quite as cool as they did last night, but we’ll be around 60°F by sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for us again tomorrow but it will be just a bit hotter. Under a few scattered clouds, our temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s at the warmest point of the day with light winds from the northwest.

We’ve had over thirty-seven inches of rain so far this year – over a foot of rain above the normal year-to-date average. In fact, as of yesterday, this was the fourth wettest first 154 days of a year on record. Our weather will stay dry for a little while longer but the chance for rain starts to return again on Wednesday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

