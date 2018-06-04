Suspect in Weakley Co. car chase arrested

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of leading Weakley County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a car chase into Obion County over the weekend is in custody.

According to a news release, deputies had stopped a vehicle on Highway 22 Sunday night when another vehicle passed deputies at a high rate of speed without changing lanes. The release says the driver made an obscene gesture at deputies as he passed.

State law requires drivers to move over if they are able to do so when passing emergency vehicles.

Deputies attempted to stop the car for violation of the move over law.

The release says the driver refused to stop the vehicle, leading police on a chase through Martin. The driver ran a stop sign and hit a truck before continuing into Obion County, where he stopped for Weakley County deputies.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Spenser John Sizemore, of Savannah. The release says Sizemore had an active order of protection against him from Cook County, Illinois, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sizemore was arrested and charged with violation of the move over law, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and felony evading arrest.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Bridgett Nelson, of Illinois. Nelson told deputies she had asked Sizemore to stop the vehicle, and said Sizemore intended to get close to the deputies as he passed them, the release says.

Nelson allowed deputies to search the car, and she was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, the release says.

No one was injured, the release says.