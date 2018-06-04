Union City police investigating Friday night robbery

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is investigating a robbery Friday night on North First Street.

According to a report, police responded to the robbery around 10 p.m. Friday after a man said someone walked up to him in an alley and pointed a gun at him.

The report says the unidentified man told him to “give up the money or he will pull the trigger.” The report says the victim gave the suspect his wallet, with $200 inside, as well as his driver’s license, Social Security card, and debit card.

The victim told police the man also took his LG smart phone.

The report says the suspect ran through the alley and was last seen around the 600 block of North First Street.

No description of the suspect was available.