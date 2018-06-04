UT Martin to host robotics camps at several locations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin Jackson Center will host three robotics camps for children this summer.

The camp will be held for children ages 5-14. The first camp session will be held June 25-29. The second session will be held July 23-27.

Camps are enrolling now on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is $155 per person.

A news release about the robotics camps says:

WeDo Robotics Camp is designed for children ages 5-7 and will be held from 9-11 a.m. during both sessions. Teams of students will work together to design, build, control and program simple robots to complete challenges. Children will learn about simple computer coding and sensors as well as teamwork and critical thinking. NXT Robotics Camp is designed for students ages 8-14 and will be held from 1-4 p.m., June 25-29. Students will use LEGO Mindstorms NXT software to build and program robots to perform tasks such as dancing, following a line and parking. Children will work with complex control systems and brainstorm for creative solutions to challenges. Advanced NXT Robotics Camp is for students ages 8-14 who have already participated in an NXT Robotics Camp session, either this year or in a previous year. Advanced camp will be held from 1-4 p.m., July 23-27, and will focus on a Mars rescue challenge. Camp participants will use advanced elements such as belts, beams, axles and special connectors to conquer new challenges. Because of the cost of each robotics kit, children will not be able to take kits home at the conclusion of camp. However, product information and pricing will be made available for families who wish to purchase their own kits and components. WeDo and NXT Robotics Camps will also be held at the UT Martin Parsons Center July 10-14.

You can find more information about each program at the UTM LEGOS Mindstorm Robotics website.