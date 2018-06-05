Authorities search lake in Collierville for missing teen swimmer

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming in a West Tennessee lake.

A search and rescue team with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is helping authorities in the Memphis suburb of Collierville look for a boy who was boating in the lake with friends Monday night.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said “some of the boys jumped out of the boat to swim to shore when the 15 year old went under.”

The sheriff’s office says the recovery effort will continue until the boy is found.