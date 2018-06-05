Bernice Elizabeth Price Ratliff

Funeral services for Bernice Elizabeth Price Ratliff, age 91, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 12:00 pm at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Ratliff passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Ratliff will lie in state Thursday morning at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

