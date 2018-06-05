Chilled Carrot and Cauliflower Soup

Perfect party soup. Prepare ahead and garnish a last minute! 10 first course servings 2 tablespoonfuls (1/4 stick) butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium yellow onions, chopped (about 3 1/2 cups)

2 pounds carrots, peeled, cut into 1 inch pieces (about 5 cups)

4 1/2 cups cauliflower florets from one large head

7 1/2 cups low salt broth

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper 3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon ground roasted cumin seeds 6 tablespoonfuls chopped green onion

6 tablespoonfuls chopped red onion

2 tablespoonfuls fresh mint

2 tablespoonfuls fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup sour cream Melt butter with oil in heavy large pot over medium heat. Add onions; sauté until golden, about 10 minutes. Add carrots and cauliflower; saute 10 minutes. Add 7 1/2 cups broth; bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until vegetables are very tender, about 45 minutes. Stir in cayenne. Cool slightly.

Working in batches, purée soup in blender until smooth. Transfer to large bowl. Stir in buttermilk. Thin with more broth, if desired. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, at least 6 hours. After soup is cold add roasted ground cumin (can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cover and keep refrigerated.

Mix red onion, green onion, mint, and lemon juice in small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into 10 bowls. Top each with dollop if sour cream and 1 tablespoonful onion mixture.