Experts share advice on safety, saving money during summer heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the summer heat sets in, local experts offer tips about how to stay safe as well as save money.

“We had one yesterday. A gentleman got overheated while he was out working in the yard,” EMT Operations Manager Paul Spencer said. “The main thing we educate people is that they highlight before they go out and work in the yard.”

Spencer says his team has already responded to several heat-related calls.

One thing Spencer says they look out for is sweat — which is a good thing. “If it’s not sweating, then it’s a major concern,” he said.

Spencer says preparing before you go outside is key.

“Drinking water or Gatorade-type drinks before you go outside helps the body prepare before you go outside while it sweats,” Spencer said.

Experts say if you feel yourself getting overheated to go inside, grab water and hydrate yourself and to wipe yourself down with a wet rag.

Officials say if you have to go outside to work, it’s best to go out early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

The heat doesn’t just hurt your health. It can burn a hole in your wallet.

“For about every 10 degrees, you save about 10 percent on your utility bill,”

“One of the main energy users in your home during the summer time is your air conditioning unit,” Jackson Energy Authority Senior Operations Manager Robert Mullins said. “One of the best ways to decrease your bill is to increase the temperature setting on your thermostat.”

JEA has over 35,000 electric customers in the Hub City.

Mullins says the trick is once it gets cool inside to keep it that way.

“When you cool air inside the home, the key is to keep that cool air inside the home. Keep windows closed and garage doors,” Mullins said.

To save money, keep it simple.

“A simple ceiling fan. It’s easy and cheap to run, and it keeps that cool air circulating inside your home,” Mullins said.