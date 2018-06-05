Heirloom Tomato Salad, Summer Melon, and Mint Vinaigrette  Salad 

1 medium yellow tomato, peeled and sliced

1 medium red tomato, peeled and sliced

2 slices fresh summer red watermelon

Sea salt to taste

Vinaigrette

2 tbsp. Tupelo honey

1 tbsp. champagne vinegar

2 tbsp. Chopped fresh mint

Extra virgin olive oil, as needed, to emulsify with the vinegar

Garnish

1 ounce crumbled feta

Fresh mint (small leaves) and basil, to taste Combine tomatoes and watermelon and place on serving plate. Sprinkle with sea salt. In a separate bowl, combine honey and vinegar. Using a hand held blender, emulsify the mixture and add the mint. Drizzle in the oil until the desired consistency. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and garnish with the feta, mint and basil. Serves 2