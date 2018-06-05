Heirloom Tomato Salad, Summer Melon, and Mint Vinaigrette Salad
1 medium yellow tomato, peeled and sliced
1 medium red tomato, peeled and sliced
2 slices fresh summer red watermelon
Sea salt to taste
Vinaigrette
2 tbsp. Tupelo honey
1 tbsp. champagne vinegar
2 tbsp. Chopped fresh mint
Extra virgin olive oil, as needed, to emulsify with the vinegar
Garnish
1 ounce crumbled feta
Fresh mint (small leaves) and basil, to taste
Combine tomatoes and watermelon and place on serving plate. Sprinkle with sea salt. In a separate bowl, combine honey and vinegar. Using a hand held blender, emulsify the mixture and add the mint. Drizzle in the oil until the desired consistency. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and garnish with the feta, mint and basil. Serves 2