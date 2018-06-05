Hotter Weather Ahead This Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday

Our weather is warm already, but there’s more heat ahead! Temperatures are likely going to feel warmer as the week goes on this week as the humidity increases as well. It may not feel like June has arrived just yet, but the hot and humid weather this month typically brings us will be realized again soon!

TONIGHT

Another calm and quiet night is on tap for West Tennessee. Temperatures will be back in the 60s after 9 o’clock with our overnight lows in the lower 60s by sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Expect another sunny day tomorrow! In fact, with mostly sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s at the warmest point of the day. All that sunshine means it will only take 15 minutes or less to sunburn too so be safe! Later on in the forecast, temperatures will reach the lower 90s for a more widespread area, and humidity could make it feel like 100°F in some spots. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

