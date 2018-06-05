Jackson City Council approves bid for Bemis park, prepares for 2018-2019 budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council is winding down this fiscal year and preparing for 2018-2019.

“We’re looking pretty good. We’re running 83 percent of our budget now through the end of May, so I think we’ll make budget,” Mayor Jerry Gist said.

The city added $392,000 in amendments to balance the 2017-2018 budget.

“When you’re running a $74 million budget and you’ve got to try to anticipate budget increases, that’s a tough job,” Mayor Gist said.

The mayor also said they will have a 2 percent growth in next year’s budget.

The other hot topic is a new park in Bemis.

“This has been a two-year process of bidding out the job, but this has been over a six-year process of the nightmare that the people of Bemis have been through,” Councilwoman Vicky Foote said.

It was a unanimous vote to accept the bid for the project.

Foote and Mayor Gist say the people of Bemis have been nothing but patient when it comes to the demolition of Bemis Mill, and they’re all ready to see the lot turned from an eyesore to something they’re proud to have in their community.

“This will be a park that’s unlike any other park in Jackson,” Foote said.

There will be an entry way, a wall with the history of Bemis on it and a splash pad for everyone to enjoy.

Foote says she hopes the park will be complete in time for Bemis Heritage Days next year.