Man charged with DUI after crash near Boys & Girls Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arraigned Tuesday in Jackson City Court on a DUI charge after police say he crashed his car Monday into a utility pole and fence near a local Boys & Girls Club.

Cedric Jones, 38, of Jackson is charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. Monday along the Highway 70 Bypass near Lexington Avenue.

According to court documents, the officer who responded to the crash smelled alcohol. When asked if he had been drinking, police say Jones said he’d had four beers.

There were three empty beer cans in the car, according to an affidavit.

Jones agreed to conduct a field sobriety test and was determined to be driving under the influence, according to police.

Jones’ bond was set at $4,000. He is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.