Miss America pageant makes major changes, ends swimsuit competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Miss America Chairperson Gretchen Carlson announced major changes to the national pageant Tuesday on Good Morning America.

“We will no longer have a swimsuit competition, and that is official as of Sept. 9 when we have our competition in Atlantic City,” Carlson said.

Former Miss Tennessee 1986 and Miss America 1987 Kellye Cash says the interviews that will replace that competition will define the next Miss America.

“It’s a job and you’re interviewed like any other job, and it’s a tough interview,” Cash said. “And it think now the audience is going to see what that interview is like.”

When Miss Tennessee contestants walk across the stage here in Jackson in a few weeks, they will compete in a swimsuit competition. But whoever wins won’t compete in that part of the iconic pageant when they go to Atlantic City.

Cash said losing the swimsuit category takes away part of the tradition she’s known since she won the title. “So I think there’s a little sadness on my part, but I’m willing to accept the fact that in order to stay relevant, we have to change. We have to move forward,” she said.

“So they will have to look at their platform. They’ll have to look at how much community service they’ve done. They’ll have to look at their interview skills,” Cash said.

While the official announcement for the changes has been made, the Miss America Organization is still working on the details of the changes.