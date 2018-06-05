Mugshots : Madison County : 6/4/18 – 6/5/18

1/7 George Webb Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

2/7 Cedric Jones DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/7 Danielle Fletcher Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/7 Erica Patrick Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/7 Frederick Hayes Failure to appear

6/7 Stephanie Forbis Failure to appear

7/7 Xavier Newby Failure to appear













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.