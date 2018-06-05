Political forum brings out voters in Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–A political candidates forum was held Tuesday night in Haywood County.

Westar Haywood Alumni hosted the forum at the Ann Marks Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

Five candidates running for state representative in District 82 from both the Republican and Democratic parties where given 15 minutes to answer questions on topics including health care, workforce development and education.

Organizers said this is the first series of three forums that will take place in the next couple of weeks.

“In order to vote for the right person you have got to know something about them. Tonight’s the opportunity to get information and knowledge out about the candidates to the general public,” said Michael Banks, organizer of the political forum.

The primary election is set for August 2 with the general election will take place in November.