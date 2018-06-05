Red Robin thanks school employees with free meals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Red Robin wants to thank school employees for their service this school year.

On Tuesday, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brew is thanking teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers by giving free food.

The Red Robin on Vann Drive is participating in the event and closes at 10 p.m.

The offer is valid for a tavern double burger and an order of bottomless steak fries.

Present a valid school ID to claim your free food.