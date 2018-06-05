‘Rockabilly Gran Prix’ is this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of bicycle riders will compete this weekend in Jackson.

The Rockabilly Gran Prix kicks off Saturday. The two-day event features three races.

It starts Saturday at Trinity Christian Academy. Sunday’s state championship takes place downtown at the Lift.

Organizers say riders from across the country will compete.

“It is just all-out aggressive racing,” Matt Joiner said. “It’s like NASCAR on bikes. You may see a crash or two.”

The deadline to sign up for this weekend’s race is Thursday night.

You can find more information and register for the race at the Tennessee Bicycle Racing Association website.