School resource officers take part in active shooter training

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement officers get hands-on training on how to respond to active shooters.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office hosted the training Tuesday at the West Tennessee Regional Training Center.

Thirty school resource officers from several agencies participated. The two-day, 16-hour course teaches officers how to respond if a gunman opens fire. They even get the opportunity to fire paint rounds.

“It’s giving people an opportunity to understand and actually experience as close as they’re going to get to the real thing,” Sgt. Joseph Gill said.

The training is free. The sheriff’s office says it will host another course starting Wednesday.