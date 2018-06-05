Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — May 15 through June 15 is Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 140,000 children ages 6 to 17 have been diagnosed with TS.

The condition can be hard to identify. About half of children who have it are undiagnosed.

TS can affect children’s physical, mental and emotional well-being, making doctor’s visits, medication and even counseling necessary at times.

Learn more about Tourette syndrome at the CDC website.