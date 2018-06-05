Trenton police officer describes journey to recovery after 2 tragic strokes

JACKSON, Tenn — A local police officer hospitalized after dealing with life-threatening health issues described his journey to recovery.

The road to recovery is not always easy. “It made me paralyzed from this whole side of my body was paralyzed ,” Trenton Police Patrolman, Xavier Keys said.

Patrolman Keys has been hospitalized for the past month, after suffering two strokes and a heart attack. The first stroke happened on May 5 while working Trenton’s annual Teapot Festival.

Keys said his second stroke affected his speech and one side of his body. “My hands, my feet, everything,” Keys said.

Well-wishes lined the wall of his hospital room as he continues to heal. “Have to try to get better, if you don’t try you’re not going to get better,” Keys said.

Keys credits his physical therapists and occupational therapists at the Spire Rehabilitation Hospital for assisting in his recovery. While in the hospital, the Trenton Police Department has been taking donations and holding fundraisers for one of their own.

“It’s a family at the police department and we don’t let one person down,” Keys said.

Keys said there have been people who said he would never walk again, but as he re-gains his strength he has learned anything is possible.

“I walked again in 2 weeks,” Key said. “All you have to do is put your mind to it.”

Patrolman Keys says he will be released from the hospital Wednesday, June 6. He said he would like to thank his fellow officers at the Trenton Police Department and the community for their support.