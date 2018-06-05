U.S. 45 By-Pass at Interstate 40 closed overnight into early Wednesday morning for road construction

JACKSON, Tenn.–A traffic alert for a road closure scheduled for overnight into Wednesday that could affect the commute of drivers using the Highway 45 By-Pass.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced road closures on the Highway 45 By-Pass at Interstate 40. Traffic on I-40 will move up and over the ramps as crews will be working overnight for a bridge deck pour. Leaders with TDOT told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the road will reopen at 6 a.m., Wednesday and added if you normally travel that area to seek alternate routes..

Drivers should also be mindful of construction crews and remember to slow down when passing through a construction zone. TDOT said

there will be more projects in the days and weeks to come. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates on with road closures and road construction projects along the interstate and the 45 By-Pass.