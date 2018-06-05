Warming Up And Returning Rain Chances

Weather Update – 5:41 a.m. – Tuesday

Happy Tuesday Everyone!

TODAY

A bit of cloud cover should keep temperatures from getting quite as cool as they did last night, but we’ll be around 60°F by sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for us again by Tuesday but it will be just about as hot. Under a few scattered clouds, our temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s at the warmest point of the day with light winds from the northwest.

We’ve had over thirty-seven inches of rain so far this year – over a foot of rain above the normal year-to-date average! In fact, as of yesterday, this was the fourth wettest first 154 days of a year on record. Our weather will stay dry for a little while longer but the chance for rain starts to return again on Wednesday. Rain chances will remain at or below 20% through Friday with scattered storms becoming a bit more likely over the weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

