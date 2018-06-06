Andrew Jackson Marathon organizers give $44K check to Carl Perkins Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Marathon organizers and runners alike celebrated a job well done Wednesday.

Organizers for the Andrew Jackson Marathon presented the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse with a check.

More than $44,000 was raised for the center through the marathon.

Runners from across the country came to Jackson to participate in the event, lacing up their shoes for a good cause.

Organizers say they appreciate the dedication of everyone who participated.

“We are really, really thankful,” marathon director Danny Crossett said. “It was an event that took a lot of people, dedicated people, that came out in some really rough weather and put this thing on.”

The Andrew Jackson Marathon takes place every year on the first Saturday in April.

If you would like to be a sponsor or volunteer for next year’s event, you can contact Crossett at Performance Running on Oil Well Road in Jackson.