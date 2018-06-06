Another Warm And Sunny Day Ahead

Weather Update – 8:33 a.m. – Wednesday

Another sun-filled day in store for us! With high pressure dominating much of the Midsouth we can expect these sunny and dry conditions to last towards the end of the week. Nearing 90 today in many locations. Winds will stay light out of the NNE around 5 mph so it won’t bring a lot in terms of relief.

An upper-level ridge over much of the central U.S is bringing very warm temperatures towards that area, and will shift closer to our area. That warm and humid air mass will bring in increased rain chances through the weekend, warmer temperatures and humid conditions.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com