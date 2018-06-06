Bike share program comes to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to put the pedal to the metal in Jackson. The bike pedal, that is.

Jackson residents are getting the chance to ride around town on two wheels. A new bike share program is coming to the Hub City.

“The idea is to bring affordable, easy-to-rent bicycles and make them accessible to the public in places where they might want to ride them,” Zagster representative Matt Joiner said. “The bikes are actually a simple cruiser-style bike. It is a five-speed bike, so you’ve got some adjustability for hills and downhill.”

There will be four stations to rent the bikes from — the campuses of Lane College, Union University, next to the Lift and in front of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“You don’t have to maintain the bike. We do all of that. You just have to ride it whenever you want,” Joiner said.

Joiner says this is perfect for anyone who doesn’t own a bike or doesn’t have room to store one. He says Jackson has been very welcoming to cyclists.

“The next step is to get bicyclists out and just get people who just want to ride casually or just make a trip to the store or cruise around downtown,” Joiner said.

Using these bikes is simple. All you do is download the Zagster app, enter the code it gives you for the bike, unlock it from the stand, and then you’re free to ride all over Jackson.