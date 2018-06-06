Denise LaSalle Blues Camp is underway in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Denise LaSalle Blues Camp continued Wednesday and is progressing smoothly.

Leaders say the class began on Monday and 11 kids have been going consistently.

Throughout the day they study blues, music and the music business.

They will have a special concert next Friday to end the program.

The program director of the camp says music is an important part of life.

“Music is a very important element of life,” Howard Rambsy said. “The good thing about music is most people who play sports in high school, once they graduate high school their sports career is over. They can play music for the rest of their lives.”

A good friend and music legend Bobby Rush made a special appearance at the camp.

If you still want to join the camp, you have to have your own instrument, been in band for two years and be there Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m.