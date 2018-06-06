Dodds campaigning for District 27 State Senate seat

JACKSON, Tenn.– Local political races are heating up heading into the August primary. One of them is the District 27 State Senate race.

District 27 includes portions of Madison, Crockett, Dyer, Lake, and Lauderdale counties.

Wednesday afternoon, Republican candidate Brandon Dodds along with his family stopped by the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studio.

Dodds, who is a doctor and a Dyer County commissioner talked about issues he believes are important to many of the constituents of the district, including opioid addiction.

“Certain doctors are cranking out these prescriptions. We need the people to get the help they need, but the pipeline needs to be slowed down or stopped. The doctor prescribing these, just handing them out..that’s certainly an issue,” said Dodds.

This is Dodds’ second run for the District 27 seat. He faces Republican incumbent State Senator Ed Jackson in the August 5 primary.

Democratic candidates include, Savannah Williamson, Jackie Williams and John H. York Jr.