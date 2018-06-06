Downtown Paris Association unveils new downtown mural

PARIS, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris Association hosts a ribbon cutting for the newest mural in the downtown area, Wednesday.

The mural is part of the Downtown West Alley Project, which has been going on since 2013.

The mural is inspired by the people and the history of the City of Paris and contains all three of the city’s past courthouses, former downtown trains and historical citizens.

“This mural came about when we discussed with our community about what makes Paris special and it’s our people its our hard working folks in this community and it’s all of the different ideas of where history and art meet,” said Kathy Ray, executive director of the Downtown Paris Association.

Organizers said they have two more alleys they hope to put murals in.