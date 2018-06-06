Friends, family remember legacy of Conrad DeLaney

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee woke up Wednesday morning to the news that a pillar in the community had fallen.

Conrad DeLaney, 74, died Tuesday night while on vacation with his wife.

There are few times people in media are choked up, but WBBJ Creative Services Director Chip Dixon was at a loss for words as he reminisced about his friend of more than 20 years.

“Conrad DeLaney was the sweetest, kindest, most godly man I have ever met,” Dixon said. “He loved his community and he loved working with the Carl Perkins Center.”

DeLaney poured countless hours into the charity, especially the Circles of Hope Telethon.

“He’s been a host. He’s been an advocate of the center. He supports the Rusty Mac Adopt-A-Teen Program,” Dixon said.

In fact, Dixon’s office is filled with memories. There are several pictures from children impacted by DeLaney’s legacy.

“When I look at these pictures, I look at the good works that he did for the center and for the community,” Dixon said.

Julie Cooke worked with DeLaney at Forever Communications. He was known for his radio show on 104.1 FM.

“We worked together for about two and a half years, and it was really a joy,” Cook said. “We have known each other for years, but it never occurred to us that we would be working together.”

“Finding the good in things and being a light — he was definitely all of those things,” Cooke added.

Friends and family members say they aren’t saying goodbye because his legacy lives on. It’s just “until we meet again.”

“He’s going to be remembered for being a champion for this community for those who can’t protect themselves,” Dixon said.