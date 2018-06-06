Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old man.

Jeff “JL” Shinault was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on JB Russell Road heading toward Mecklinburg Drive near Bolivar. Shinault is mentally challenged and suffers from seizures and Alzheimer’s, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shinault may be wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and beige shoes. The Sheriff’s Office says he is believed to be on foot.

He is described as a white man, about 175 pounds, and 5-feet, 8-inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Shinault is asked to contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-228-3070.