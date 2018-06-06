Information about hantavirus

Before you dust off your favorite summer items, we have a warning for you — Watch out for mouse droppings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, small animals including mice can carry deadly viruses such as hantavirus, which can cause fever, muscle aches, difficulty breathing and even death.

The virus can spread in the animals’ urine, droppings and saliva.

You can become infected by cleaning rodent-infested areas, and stirring up dust and dirt could cause the virus to become airborne.

Be careful when cleaning items you remove from areas where mice may live, including attics, basements and sheds.

To learn more about hantavirus and how to keep your family safe, visit the CDC website.