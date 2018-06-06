Local media personality Conrad DeLaney dies at 74

JACKSON, Tenn. — The media community in West Tennessee is mourning the death of one of its own.

Renowned media personality and community activist Conrad DeLaney died Tuesday night while vacationing with his wife, Ann.

DeLaney was known for his radio show on 104.1 FM in years past, for his work on the Circles of Hope Telethon to fight child abuse and for emceeing and making people laugh with his stories and jokes.

DeLaney often starred in local commercials that aired on WBBJ-TV. He was also a well-known gospel singer and speaker.

No arrangements have been released.

DeLaney was 74 years old.