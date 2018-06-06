Major drug bust on I-40 nets over 10 pounds of meth

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A major shipment of illegal drugs has been seized by the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Following a traffic stop on I-40, an agent with the Drug Task Force found about 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

Isaid Valdez, 25, and Gabriela Santillian, 32, both of Memphis, have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Valdez and Santillian were arrested at the scene and taken to the Decatur County Detention Center.