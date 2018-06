Mugshots : Madison County : 6/5/18 – 6/6/18

1/8 Vickie E. Haynes DUI, reckless driving

2/8 Bradley Savage Violation of probation

3/8 Nathanael Johnson Aggravated assault

4/8 Danielle Lenon Shoplifting



5/8 Darquise Transou Failure to comply

6/8 German Lopez Gomez Driving while unlicensed

7/8 Ginyier Hoyle Failure to appear

8/8 Shereffa Rasberry Violation of parole















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.