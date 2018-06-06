Person of interest arrested in connection with Memorial Day weekend shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Humboldt man was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a shooting death over Memorial Day weekend.

“I was hurt and kind of depressed, but we have to stay strong for him,” said Amarion Skinner, cousin of Marlon Anderson.

Anderson was shot and killed on Memorial Day weekend, but Trenton police say they have a person of interest in custody.

Family members speak about the loss of 21-year-old Anderson.

“He was a sweet child, but I guess he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. God don’t make no mistakes,” said Frances Barnett, Anderson’s grandmother.

Investigators say 21-year-old Cornelius Pledge from Humboldt was arrested Tuesday night. Right now, he’s charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

“There has been a lot of evidence gathered. There has been a lot of people that have come forward. We’ve identified several people of interest,” Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson said.

It’s been over a week since the shooting took place at the corner of Lexington Street and Second Street, and Trenton police say even though they do have a person in custody, their job is far from over.

“I’ll put it this way, we have a majority of the pieces of the puzzle that are put together, and we’re just trying to finish it off,” Chief Cusson said.

Amarion, who is currently taking care of Marlon’s dog, Buddy, says he’s glad police are working to get criminals off the street but that nothing can bring his cousin back.

“What he did is unforgivable, and it’s not going to bring him back,” Skinner said. “No amount of time that they give him could make up for the life of Marlon.”

Police say they are still working on a motive.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Trenton Police Department at 731-855-1413.