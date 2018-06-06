Players hit the diamond for special needs baseball tournament

SAVANNAH, Tenn — A busy night for folks in the city of Savannah, as they came together to attend a special needs baseball tournament.

It was a great turnout for the ‘Field of Friends’ World Series game. People of all ages came out to enjoy and watch the players score home runs.

“We’ve got a great crowd out here tonight, community support, we’ve got a few churches we’re cooking hot dogs we’re giving them away,” Event Coordinator, Debbe Welch said.

Some of the players say it brings them joy to see so many people cheering them on from the sidelines.

“It means everything, the sense of community,” Baseball Player, Ian Francisco said.

Baseball Player, Ethan Evans said, “I feel very blessed to be out here.”

Field of friends is an outreach program part of the Sheltering Tree Ranch Autism and Learning Challenge Education Center.

“It’s a blessing to the players because it gives them an opportunity to come out and do something that maybe they might not have that opportunity to do at another time in their life and they can just show their talent that they have,” Welch said.

High energy and bases loaded, as players ran to home base. Scoring home runs seemed to be mostly everyone’s favorite part. “And when they hit, they just run so hard and it’s just so much fun,” Parent, Kim Foust said.

After the first game the diamond turned into a dance floor. Players like Ethan Evans said he does not let his disability hold him back from playing a game he loves.

“Having people that I can show the world that although you have a bunch of disabilities you can still be as active as you want to be,” Evans said.

Organizers said they are grateful for the community support and thankful for everyone who came out to make the game a huge success.

Hats and medals were donated to players from the Savannah City Parks and Rec Department.