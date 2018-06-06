Search continues for missing man in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Jeff Shinault, also known as JL Shinault. The 71-year-old from Hardeman County is believed to suffer from seizures and Alzheimer’s disease.

Sheriff John Doolen says Shinault lives in the area where he was last seen Tuesday and that this is not the first time he’s wandered the area. “Every time he’s been stopped, he’s been going to his old home place, and that would be in that area where the dogs stopped tracking [Tuesday] night,” Doolen said.

Officials say Shinault went missing Tuesday night on JB Russell Road near Mecklinburg Drive, and that’s where the search continued Wednesday.

“We had a helicopter fly it last night, THP flew it last night, and right now we’ve got another dog team from Shelby County coming in to search that area,” Doolen said.

Doolen says the area is heavily wooded and poses dangers such as snakes and swamps. It also connects to a busy highway. “That wooded area actually goes to 18 South. Somebody might have picked him up,” Doolen said.

Wednesday’s rising temperatures are causing more safety concerns. “He’s got to be dehydrated, and that’s got to cause some problems,” Doolen said.

The sheriff says he hopes the search ends on a good note. “Continue to pray for this man. I hope somebody’s picked him up and he’s in good health, and he just doesn’t know where he’s at. We’re going to continue to search until we find him,” Doolen said.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office tells the public if any contact is made with Shinault to keep him where he is and call the sheriff’s office at 731-228-3070.