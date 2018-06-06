Temperatures Return to the 90s Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday

Another day of plenty of sunshine allowed for a couple spots in West Tennessee to return to the lower 90s this afternoon, but hotter weather ahead will get us all there tomorrow! Thus far, the humidity hasn’t been oppressive yet this week but that will return too in the not-to-distant future. Get ready for the typical Summer-like weather to be back soon!

TONIGHT

Another calm and quiet night is forecast for West Tennessee. Temperatures will cool down more slowly tonight however, not returning to the 60s until midnight with our overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s by sunrise Thursday morning.

Expect another sunny day on Thursday! In fact, with light southeasterly winds, temperatures will be back in the lower 90s during the afternoon across the area. Don’t forget that the full sunshine could mean it may take 15 minutes or less to sunburn, so be safe! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast heat index for the hotter and more humid weather ahead, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com