U of M announces partnership with ‘Folds of Honor’ scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn.–The University of Memphis has recently announced a partnership with the ‘Folds of Honor’ scholarship program.

The program supports higher education for spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

The school’s president announced last month that not only will the University of Memphis be accepting the ‘Folds of Honor’ scholarship at their institutions, but they will also be paying the remaining balance of their tuition, allowing those students a full ride.

“Those folks have given and paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, our country, and our freedom, and so it seems like the right thing to do,” said Niles Reddick, vice provost with the university.

Representatives said scholarship recipients do not have to be from Tennessee and can attend any University of Memphis location.

If students have any questions about the program, they can call their local admissions office.