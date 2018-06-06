William Woods drafted by the Atlanta Braves

TRENTON, Tenn. — Former Peabody Golden Tide pitcher William Woods got drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 23rd round.

Woods said it feels amazing to get drafted, he’s been working for this moment for a very long time and that he can’t wait to get with the organization. Woods said he will sign his contract in the coming days and begin rookie ball later in the summer.

As a member of the Golden Tide in 2017, Woods struck out 119 batters while leading his team to the state tournament.