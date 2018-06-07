2 suspects charged in north Jackson bank robbery return to court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two suspects charged in a bank robbery in north Jackson last month return to court.

Frankie Dallriva and Debra Patterson appeared in Jackson City Court this afternoon.

Dallriva and Patterson are charged in connection with the May 11 robbery at the Bank of Jackson on West University Parkway.

Patterson and Dallriva both waived their hearings, sending their case to the Madison County grand jury.

Patterson’s bond was reduced to $20,000 during the hearing.