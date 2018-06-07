Annual fundraiser for ‘Heaven’s Cradle’ kicks off in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– An annual fundraiser kicks off Thursday night at the Farmers Market and The Amp in downtown Jackson.

The event included a 5K, 1K, dinner and a concert and was a fundraiser for ‘Heaven’s Cradle’. It is a foundation established by Gary and Abby Lackey in memory of their son, Davis, who was stillborn.

Organizers said the foundation gives grieving parents who have lost a child, a support system.

“We are really proud to bring awareness to infant loss. It’s a very lonely and isolated experience for women and we want them to know that there not alone,” said Abby Lackey, founder and organizer of ‘Heaven’s Cradle’.

This is the 6th year for the event. More than 1,200 people registered for it. Organizers said they plan to host the event again next year.