Annual Highway 70 Yard Sale kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — From clothing to antiques, the 15th annual Highway 70 yard sale is in full effect stretching from Memphis to Nashville.

“I just like meeting different people and seeing what their interest are,” Ginger Stone said.

This is the second year Stone is selling her jewelry at the event.

“We have some people coming in from Nashville, and we have some people come in from Trenton and as far as McKenzie and Paris,” Stone said.

“I’m a vendor and I have a mobile boutique. I have gone from Florida to Texas, and I just heard about it from the Nashville flea market vendors that this is a good one,” Sharee Dukureh said.

Dukureh lives in Nashville and says she enjoys making her customers feel good.

“I love meeting people and blessing people. As an overweight woman and plus-sized woman, I sell new plus-sized clothing for $10 and I love to see people go, ‘OMG, $10 are you serious?'” Dukureh said.

This is the third year for Darlene Ricketts’ and her family.

“My mom came out here last year. She passed away in January 16 of this year, and we decided to keep it going for her,” Ricketts said.

The small display doesn’t compare to what’s ahead.

“This isn’t even all of it. We have a storage full, a garage full and Mom’s stuff Dad wants to go ahead and get rid of,” Ricketts said.

The family camped out all night and even slept in tents Wednesday night to set everything up.

“Last year we slept in the vehicle. My mom didn’t want to leave here. She stayed the entire time. This year we decided to bring the tents,” Ricketts said.

The Highway 70 yard sale ends Saturday evening.